Libyan GNA seizes Al-Asaba town from Haftar’s forces

BY Libyan Express
Libyan GNA forces have seized control of Al-Asaba town.

The Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) have seized control of yet another town in the region nearby Al-Watiya airbase in western Libya, as Khalifa Haftar’s retreat under heavy attacks from the ground and airstrikes by GNA forces. 

The spokesman for the Libyan Army Mohammed Gununu confirmed the seizure of Al-Asaba, saying it was done after a crippling attack from different axes by the GNA forces.

Photos and videos for social media activists showed GNA forces inside the town that has been for over a year under the control of the illegitimate forces of warlord Haftar.

The mayor of the town, Saad Al-Shirtaa, hailed the return of Al-Asaba to the legitimate authority of the GNA.

This development comes two days after the capture of Al-Watiya airbase by GNA forces and only one day after seizing control of Tiji and Badr towns, leaving the fleeing forces of Haftar barricaded now in Tarhouna and Mizda as their last western region footholds.

