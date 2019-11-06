Libyan High Council of State urges for boycotting, suing of countries supporting Haftar

Libya’s High Council of State has called on the country’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord to boycott and sue countries, especially the UAE, that support a military offensive by eastern Libyan forces of Khalifa Haftar against the Tripoli-based government.

In a statement issued late Monday, the HCS called for “mobilizing all efforts with a view to thwarting the aggression” against the Government of National Accord (GNA).

The statement welcomed any efforts seeking to repel the aggression, end the bloodshed and cruise the country out of its crisis.

The council also called on Libya’s central bank to take all measures to prevent the circulation of counterfeit currency to protect the national economy.

On Friday, Maltese authorities seized shipments of unofficial Libyan banknotes en route to Khalifa Haftar.