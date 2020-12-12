Libyan ports to charge hard cash from foreign ships

Starting January 1st, the Libyan Ports Company (LPC) will initiate a new policy of charging shipping hard cash for certain services.

Intending to increase its revenue, the LPC last week stated that it will begin charging ships hard cash in foreign currency (US dollar and Euro) for some services rendered.

Initially, the policy will apply to the following services:

– Hygiene fees,

– Health service fees

– Waste transport fees

– Port berthing, entry and exit fees

The LPC also indicated that other services will be paid for in cash in the future as well, the details of which will be revealed at a later date as soon as appropriate measures are taken to implement the new foreign currency charge.