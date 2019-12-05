Libyan Presidential Council and Turkish Parliament okay MoUs in security, maritime cooperation

The Libyan Presidential Council has endorsed the MoUs in security and maritime cooperation with Turkey.

The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) said the MoUs signed with Turkey will be effective starting today; December 05, 2019.

This came after the Turkish Parliament had endorsed in a session on Thursday the MoUs with Libya after the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee passed the agreement this morning.