Libya’s GNA Air Force destroys Haftar’s defenses at Al-Jufra airbase, 6 UAE soldiers killed

The UAE official News Agency has announced that six of its soldiers were killed in a collision accident on the battleground, without saying where the battleground is.

The Libyan Air Force of the Government of National Accord based in Tripoli carried out in early hours of Friday precision airstrikes on Khalifa Haftar’s defense system weapons and forces based at the Al-Jufra airbase in central Libya. 

The spokesman for the Libyan Army under GNA’s command Mohammed Gununu said Friday that the airstrikes crippled Haftar’s forces air defense system and caused them great material and fighters’ losses.

Meanwhile, sources from Volcano of Rage operation under the GNA command confirmed that six United Arab Emirates’ soldiers or military experts have been killed in the strikes that hit Haftar’s forces at Al-Jufra airbase.

This was confirmed by the UAE’s news agency Friday afternoon as it said that six Emirati soldiers were killed in “military vehicles’ collision” in the battleground, without saying where they were killed, which confirms the fact that they were killed in Libyan Air Force strikes against Haftar’s forces in Al-Jufra.

