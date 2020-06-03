Libya’s GNA declares full control of Tripoli International Airport

The Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) have seized full control of Tripoli International Airport after defeating Khalifa Haftar’s terrorist militias.

The spokesman for the Libyan Army Mohammed Gununu said GNA forces had been chasing away Haftar’s fleeing forces toward Qasir Benghashir district, after seizing its roundabout and other roads leading to Sabia and Souq Al-Khamis.

The fighting to control Tripoli International Airport started early on Wednesday morning as GNA forces were able to advance on the Airport while Haftar’s forces were defeated then escaped toward Tarhouna and Bani Walid.

The spokesman for the Libyan Army Mohammed Gununu also said that the success of this military operation came after a week of victories for GNA forces who regained control of all military camps in south Tripoli and confined Haftar’s militias to a very small area.

He also indicated that 48 bodies for Haftar’s forces had been recovered as the rest of the militia fighters fled their positions under heavy fire and advance by GNA forces.