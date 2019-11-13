Libya’s GNA decreases government officials’ salaries by 40%

By Libyan Express
The Presidential Council of the UN-backed Government of National Accord

The Libyan Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord has ordered decreasing its members and all government ministers’ salaries by 40%.

The Presidential Council decided to decrease the salaries of the Presidential Council’s advisers by 30%.

The decision, which was announced Tuesday, says the new salary rules will be in effect starting January 2020.

The decision also tasks the financial authorities to reshuffle state employees’ salaries and make them unified.

