Libya’s GNA downs UAE drone for Haftar’s forces

By Libyan Express

Wing Loong drone for the UAE used by Haftar’s forces shot down near Misurata. [Photo: Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation – Archive]
Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Wednesday that it had downed a United Arab Emirates unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the west of the country.

The Tripoli-based forces’ air defense system succeeded in shooting down an Emirati plane south of Al-Ajailat, said Mohammed Gununu, the spokesman of the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation (Volcano of Rage) said on Facebook.

Related Posts

Ten COVID-19 cases, Zero deaths and Zero recoveries in Libya

Turn the table: Hashtag in Libya aims to call out corrupt GNA officials

Libya’s legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Ten COVID-19 cases, Zero deaths and Zero recoveries in Libya

Libya

Turn the table: Hashtag in Libya aims to call out corrupt GNA officials

Libya

Human Rights Watch warns of Coronavirus outbreak in Libyan prisons

Libya

WHO ranks Libya as a high-risk country amid Coronavirus outbreak

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept