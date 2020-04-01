Libya’s GNA downs UAE drone for Haftar’s forces

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Wednesday that it had downed a United Arab Emirates unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the west of the country.

The Tripoli-based forces’ air defense system succeeded in shooting down an Emirati plane south of Al-Ajailat, said Mohammed Gununu, the spokesman of the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation (Volcano of Rage) said on Facebook.

Libya’s legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.