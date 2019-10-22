Libya’s military prosecutor issues arrest warrant of Haftar

A Libyan military prosecutor on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Khalifa Haftar and three other retired commanders.

According to a statement by the military chief prosecutor’s office, Haftar and three retired commanders were accused of commanding a Russian group that carried out kidnappings and murders on September 24.

Haftar’s forces launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Clashes between the two sides since then have left more than 1,000 people dead and around 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).