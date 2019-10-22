Libya’s military prosecutor issues arrest warrant of Haftar

By Libyan Express

Khalifa Haftar [Photo: AP]
A Libyan military prosecutor on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Khalifa Haftar and three other retired commanders.

According to a statement by the military chief prosecutor’s office, Haftar and three retired commanders were accused of commanding a Russian group that carried out kidnappings and murders on September 24.

Related Posts

Libyan lawmakers hold parliament meeting in Egypt

African Union attempted to replace UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame, but failed

Haftar’s forces launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Clashes between the two sides since then have left more than 1,000 people dead and around 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Libyan lawmakers hold parliament meeting in Egypt

Libya

African Union attempted to replace UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame, but failed

Libya

Putin, Merkel discuss Libya on the phone

Libya

Libyan coastguards rescue 148 illegal migrants off western coast

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept