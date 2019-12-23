Libya’s Misurata city responds to Haftar’s latest “withdrawal deadline”

An official source from Misurata has told Libyan Express that the news about the request of the city for an additional deadline of three more days by Khalifa Haftar’s forces to withdraw their forces from Tripoli is untrue and a mere propaganda campaign.

The source added Sunday that the city officials had not requested anything from Haftar’s forces and disregarded what Haftar’s spokesman said about a deadline or any other media talk.

“Haftar won’t enter Tripoli and we will repel his forces and defeat them on the outskirts of Tripoli.” The source added.

These remarks come after Haftar’s spokesman Ahmed Al-Mismari announced extending the deadline for Misurata to pull out from Tripoli battle to three more days, asking the city to surrender.

Haftar’s forces threatened to storm into Misurata if the city doesn’t withdraw its forces from Tripoli frontlines and Sirte in 72 hours, which ended last Sunday and was extended 3 more days.

Haftar’s warplanes have been targeting Misurata city since the start of Tripoli offensive last April.

The threat comes after Misurata has announced full mobilization of troops to repel Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli.