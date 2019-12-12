Libya’s Mitiga Airport in Tripoli reopens and resumes flights

By Libyan Express

Mitiga Airport [Photo: Social Media]
The Tripoli-based Mitiga Airport has reopened and the airliners have resumed flights from the capital after months of closure due to attacks by Khalifa Haftar’s forces. 

On Thursday morning, the management of Mitiga Airport announced resumption of flights for all Libyan airliners, saving Libyans the burden of going to Misrata Airport for their flights.

In September, Libyan Civil Aviation Authority shut down Mitiga Airport and redirected all flights to Misrata Airport for safety of both planes and passengers.

Khalifa Haftar’s forces, which have been leading an offensive against Tripoli since last April, have carried out artillery shelling and airstrikes on Mitiga Airport many times in the scope of their military offensive, causing many casualties and damage to the airport’s infrastructure.

