Libya’s NOC calls for halt to military operations near El-Feel oilfield

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) has confirmed military activity in the area of the El-Feel oil field.

“There are no reports of damage to facilities or casualties.” The NOC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla has asked combatants to halt operations around the field.

“Our priority is the safety of our staff. Any escalation in violence may lead to staff being evacuated and production being shut down.” Sanalla said.

Local media reported that the GNA-affiliated Sabha military zone led by Ali Kanna led an offensive against Khalifa Haftar’s forces taking control of the oil facilities around and inside El-Feel oilfield in southern Libya.

No details or confirmation were given by the GNA about the nature of the operation.