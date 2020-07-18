Business

Libya’s NOC calls for immediate withdrawal of mercenaries from oil facilities

BY Libyan Express
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has called for the immediate withdrawal of foreign mercenaries from oil facilities in the country.

In a statement, the NOC condemned the deployment of Russia’s Wagner Group and Syrian and Janjaweed mercenaries in Libyan oil installations, most recently at al Sidra port.

“NOC demands their immediate withdrawal from all facilities,” it said, calling the UN to “send observers to supervise the demilitarisation in the areas of NOC operations across the country.”

“There are currently large numbers of foreign mercenaries in NOC facilities who do not share this wish,” the statement said.

On Sunday, the NOC accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of instructing forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar to disrupt the country’s oil output and exports.

