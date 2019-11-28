Libya’s NOC confirms resumption of production at El Feel oilfield

By Libyan Express

The building housing Libya’s oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya. [Photo: Social Media]
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirms that following the cessation of military activity at the el-Feel oil field, production has resumed today – November 28, 2019.

No NOC employees were harmed. Facilities sustained some minor damage but workers were able to resume production once conditions were deemed safe.

NOC Chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla said: “I remind all parties that Libya’s oil and gas fields are vital sources of revenues for the benefit of all Libyans. They must not be treated as military targets.”

“Any fighting in the vicinity of any of our facilities forces us to cease production, in order to ensure the safety of our employees. When production ceases, all Libyans lose out.” He added.

