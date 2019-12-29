Libya’s NOC considering shutdown of Al-Zawiya Oil Refinery, evacuating workers amid Haftar’s airstrikes

By Libyan Express

The building housing Libya’s oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya. [Photo: Archive]
Libyan state oil firm NOC is considering the closure of its western Zawiya port and evacuating staff from the refinery located there due to clashes nearby, a statement said on Saturday.

NOC might also shut down the El Sharara oilfield, whose crude is exported via Zawiya port, the statement said.

Clashes between armed groups have broken out in recent days around Zawiya, during which a missile almost hit the oil complex. Forces allied to Libya’s internationally recognized government on Friday accused eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar of having tried to strike the oil port complex.

Haftar’s forces have been trying to take the capital Tripoli, 40 kms east of Zawiya, in a campaign since April.

Related Posts

Libyans protest against Haftar’s airstrikes on civilian targets in Tripoli…

Haftar’s warplanes strike Libya’s Al-Zawiya oil refinery

Zawiya is Libya’s biggest functioning refinery, serving the capital Tripoli located some 40km east as well as regions in the west and south of the country.

Two workers at Zawiya port said the refinery was working on Saturday, according to Reuters.

On Thursday an air strike blamed by local officials on Haftar’s forces hit a pharmacy in Zawiya town, killing two people.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Libyans protest against Haftar’s airstrikes on civilian targets in Tripoli and…

Libya

Haftar’s warplanes strike Libya’s Al-Zawiya oil refinery

Breaking

Libya makes official request for military support from Turkey, Reuters reports

Libya

Haftar’s warplanes kill two civilians and injure ten others in airstrikes on…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept