Libya’s NOC says power cuts are criminal and inhumane

By Libyan Express

The building housing Libya’s oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya. [Photo: Archive]
The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed in a statement on Saturday that the illegal closure of a gas pipeline which provides approximately 200 million cubic feet of gas daily to cement factories and to Al-Khoms and Misurata power stations, is causing shortages in electricity supplies to the western region.

The Chairman of the NOC, Mustafa Sanalla said this criminal and inhumane closure must end immediately without delay.

He added that at this critical juncture in the fight against COVID-19, some Libyans decided to abuse the situation and starve the capital of electricity.

Related Posts

Turkey sends medical supplies to Libya amid Coronavirus pandemic

US refuses Algerian pick for UN envoy position in Libya

“This puts more pressure on NOC to import large quantities of fuel, which is especially difficult due to the new restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the disease,” said Sanalla.

Meanwhile, NOC said that together with its subsidiary Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC), it’s now directing imported diesel to power stations that can use liquid fuels.

“However, this will increase costs and put further pressure on reduced budgets, due to the ongoing disruption of local refineries as a result of oil blockades in the country.” NOC said.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Turkey sends medical supplies to Libya amid Coronavirus pandemic

Libya

US refuses Algerian pick for UN envoy position in Libya

Libya

Al-Sweihli: Is ‘EU’s Operation Irini’ siding with warlord Haftar!

Libya

UN condemns Haftar’s rocket attacks on Tripoli’s Al-Khadra hospital

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept