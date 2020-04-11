Libya’s NOC says power cuts are criminal and inhumane

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed in a statement on Saturday that the illegal closure of a gas pipeline which provides approximately 200 million cubic feet of gas daily to cement factories and to Al-Khoms and Misurata power stations, is causing shortages in electricity supplies to the western region.

The Chairman of the NOC, Mustafa Sanalla said this criminal and inhumane closure must end immediately without delay.

He added that at this critical juncture in the fight against COVID-19, some Libyans decided to abuse the situation and starve the capital of electricity.

“This puts more pressure on NOC to import large quantities of fuel, which is especially difficult due to the new restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the disease,” said Sanalla.

Meanwhile, NOC said that together with its subsidiary Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC), it’s now directing imported diesel to power stations that can use liquid fuels.

“However, this will increase costs and put further pressure on reduced budgets, due to the ongoing disruption of local refineries as a result of oil blockades in the country.” NOC said.