Libya’s Presidential Council condemns foreign airstrikes supporting Haftar’s forces against Misurata

By Libyan Express
Smoke billows the sky after the airstrike on Misurata airbase by Haftar’s forces. [Photo: Archive-Social Media]

The Presidential Council of Libya’s UN-backed government condemned Friday an airstrike by foreign forces supporting commander Khalifa Haftar.

On Thursday, the Government of National Accord (GNA) announced that an airstrike by foreign forces targeted the western city of Misurata, leaving dozens of civilians injured.

In a statement, the council said: “Extending the circle of aggression to include Misurata is a sign of weakness and that expresses despair and confusion.”

The attack came in response to “the inability of the aggressor militia to achieve any progress on the ground”, and the failure of what Haftar called “the hour of decisiveness” to storm the capital Tripoli, the statement asserted.

The council did not elaborate on the nationality of the foreign airstrike.

Early April, forces loyal to Haftar launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from forces aligned with the GNA.

