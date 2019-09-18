Libya’s Prime Minister arrives in Italy to discuss solution to conflict

By Libyan Express

Al-Sirraj arrives in Rome and meets Italian Prime Minister. [Photo: Presidential Council]
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the stabilisation of Libya will be at the centre of discussion in his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome on Wednesday.

Related Posts

UAE drones backing up Haftar’s forces target airports in Tripoli, Misurata

WHO provides medical supplies to Libya’s remote south

“The Libyan crisis remains a source of great concern for the Italian government and its solution represents a crucial national interest,” Conte said in statement.

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sirraj arrived Wednesday in Rome to hold talks with Conte and possibly meet Macron as well in the efforts of rallying stakeholders around a solution to the conflict in Libya.

You might also like
Libya

UAE drones backing up Haftar’s forces target airports in Tripoli, Misurata

Libya

WHO provides medical supplies to Libya’s remote south

Libya

Italy arrests three foreigners responsible for migrants’ torture in Libya

Libya

Haftar’s warplanes strike Anti-ISIS Force in Libya’s Sirte

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept