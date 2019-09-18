Libya’s Prime Minister arrives in Italy to discuss solution to conflict

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the stabilisation of Libya will be at the centre of discussion in his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome on Wednesday.

“The Libyan crisis remains a source of great concern for the Italian government and its solution represents a crucial national interest,” Conte said in statement.

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sirraj arrived Wednesday in Rome to hold talks with Conte and possibly meet Macron as well in the efforts of rallying stakeholders around a solution to the conflict in Libya.