Libya

Libya is the world’s 20th most dangerous country

Newly released data from Numbeo Crime Index ranks Libya as the 20th country in the world when it comes to crime rate

BY Libyan Express

The country’s capital of Tripoli ranks as the second most dangerous city in the Arab region. [Photo: Internet]
According to data released by Numbeo Crime Index, Libya ranks as the world’s 20th most dangerous and insecure nations, receiving a high rating of 62.00.

The country’s capital ranked 50th in the index’s ranking for cities worldwide with a rating of 64,27, making it the second most dangerous city in the Arab world after Damascus.

The crime index takes into consideration several factors when ranking the levels of crime in 135 countries around the globe, such as the rate of murders, robberies, rape and abductions, as well as the reaction of each country’s law enforcement to contain the criminal epidemic.

Libya’s been torn by civil unrest for a decade now since the eruption of the February 17 revolution during the Arab Spring of 2011, with most of the country’s cities being run by rogue militia forces and nation’s loyalties split between opposing forces fighting for control.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

The US and Russia will work together to ensure the success of the political process…

Libya

The US smuggles Russian made air defence system out of Libya

Libya

Newly appointed UN envoy to Libya invited to Moscow

Libya

Railway network connecting Egypt and Libya to be built by 2024

Submit a Correction

For: Libya is the world’s 20th most dangerous country

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.