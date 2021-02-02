Libya is the world’s 20th most dangerous country

According to data released by Numbeo Crime Index, Libya ranks as the world’s 20th most dangerous and insecure nations, receiving a high rating of 62.00.

The country’s capital ranked 50th in the index’s ranking for cities worldwide with a rating of 64,27, making it the second most dangerous city in the Arab world after Damascus.

The crime index takes into consideration several factors when ranking the levels of crime in 135 countries around the globe, such as the rate of murders, robberies, rape and abductions, as well as the reaction of each country’s law enforcement to contain the criminal epidemic.

Libya’s been torn by civil unrest for a decade now since the eruption of the February 17 revolution during the Arab Spring of 2011, with most of the country’s cities being run by rogue militia forces and nation’s loyalties split between opposing forces fighting for control.