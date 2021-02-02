Sport

Lionel Messi and the 500 million euro contract

Legendary player's contract equals double what FC Barcelona spends on all sport sections

BY Libyan Express

Player reportedly furious over the release of confidential details of his contract. [Photo: Getty]
Leaked documents have shown that one of the world’s most popular football players is also the highest-paid athlete in the history of the sport.

With a 500 million euro contract (672 million US dollars) the decorated Argentinan player makes roughly 380,000 a day for four years, making him the sport’s most expensive player.

The newspaper El Mundo published the details of Messi’s confidential agreement with FC Barcelona for more than half a billion dollars signed on November 25, 2017, and paid over the course of four seasons.

The leaked document, which consisted of a 30-page agreement between the player and the team had been kept secret until now, as Messi’s contract represents double what the team spends on all of its sports sections.

The controversy surrounding the contract stems from the fact that while they are spending over 600 million dollars on a single player, FC Barcelona is in deep debt of 1,173 million euros.

Speaking for the 31-year-old footballer, his lawyers expressed their intent to pursue legal action against the El Mundo for the publication of the contract.

Similarly, FC Barcelona has also announced legal actions against the media publication for possible damages that this release may cause to both the player and the club.

