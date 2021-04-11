Medical Supply Agency prepared to receive and safely store Covid-19 vaccine

Tripoli’s Medical Supply Agency announced today that they have raised the level of preparedness and are ready to safely store the Coronavirus vaccine at the specified temperature to ensure its safety and effectiveness.

This came during a visit by the head of the Department of Storage at the Ministry of Health this Sunday evening, accompanied by officials at the Department of Public Administration of Medical Storage, to oversee out the latest preparations being made by the engineers of the company implementing the stores, who confirmed the finalization of the operation of the additional vaccine-keeping refrigerators after testing them several times according to the cooling percentage appropriate to vaccine conservation.

Engineers confirmed that the General Administration had the capacity to safely store more than 2 million doses of the vaccine at once and were ready to receive shipments that would be imported in the coming days for safekeeping.

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) earlier today announced that it had delivered four cooling chambers to Medical Supply Agency stores in Tripoli, Benghazi, Sabha and Misrata for the storage of Coronavirus vaccines, which have arrived recently in Libya.

The NCDC added in a statement that the dimensions of the freezing rooms are 20 cubic meters, with the ability to reach temperatures of 20 degrees below zero.

Libya recently began receiving its COVAX contracted Covid-19 vaccines, with the delivered doses varying from Russia’s Sputnik V and Oxford’s AstraZeneca.

The vaccine with the lowest storage temperature is the one made by Pfizer and BioNtech with a storage temperature of between -80°C and -60°C, making it impossible to receive in Libya due to the country’s climate and lack of resources to store the vaccine at the correct temperatures.

Libya’s Prime Minister reassured the public on numerous occasions that Libya will only receive vaccines with an effectiveness of over 90% or more and encouraged the Libyan people to register in the vaccines registry system to receive their shots and begin the country’s inculcation process.