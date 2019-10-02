Member of Libya’s High Council of State kidnapped by Haftar’s forces

By Libyan Express

 

High Council of State session in Tripoli. [Photo: Internet]
The High Council of State (HCS) in Libya has issued a statement condemning the abduction of its member Mustafa Al-Treki from in front of his house in Matrad area in west of Al-Zawiya city by “masked” gunmen loyal to Khalifa Haftar’s forces

The statement has called on all Libyan authorities in the area of the kidnapping incident to do their best to depict the place which the kidnapped HCS member was taken to.

Related Posts

31 Europe-bound migrants intercepted by Libyan coastguards

Haftar’s forces lauch attack on closed Mitiga Airport in Libya’s…

The HCS said the kidnappers of Al-Treki are fully responsible for his safety and security, adding that this is not the first time an official is abducted by armed groups and outlaw gunmen, referring to abductions happening to other government officials in the past years.

“This is a dangerous threat to the efforts to make Libya a free and democratic as well as civilian state.” The statement reads.

Al-Treki was kidnapped Monday night by gunmen believed to be linked to Khalifa Haftar’s forces. His whereabouts are still unknown.

You might also like
Libya

31 Europe-bound migrants intercepted by Libyan coastguards

Libya

Haftar’s forces lauch attack on closed Mitiga Airport in Libya’s capital

Business

Libya’s NOC, Indonesia discuss training opportunities and offshore project…

Libya

Germany hails evacuation of migrants from Libya to Rwanda

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept