Libya

Millions of Libyan historical documents at risk

National Libyan Archives at risk as Libyan Studies Centre is granted just days to vacate the premises

BY Libyan Express

 

The centre is home to over 27 million historical documents. [Photo: Internet]
The Libyan Studies Centre has been given three days to vacate the premises and hand over its headquarters by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) as it has been classified as a human heritage institution in Libya by UNESCO.

According to a letter addressed to the centre and obtained by the media, it must depart the premises and deliver ownership of the land to the GAIAE in keeping with the ruling of Tripoli’s court of appeals.

The centre’s headquarters is located on land that the GAIAE has claimed for over 13 years as a part of the Sidi Monaither Cemetery, a claim that the Libyan studies centre has consistently denied.

The Libyan Studies Centre contains more than 27 million documents according to data provided by the centre at the end of 2020.

Since its establishment in 1977, the centre has published hundreds of books in the fields of historical, social, and documentary studies. It has also been the source of research journals and a place where countless international seminars and conferences were held.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Aguila Saleh: We do not beg or take orders from anyone

Libya

Al-Namroush meets with Akar to expand cooperation between Turkey and Libya

Libya

Serraj in Ankara for an extended security meeting

Libya

Tunisia pushes for protection of Libya’s fragile truce

Submit a Correction

For: Millions of Libyan historical documents at risk

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.