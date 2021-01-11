Millions of Libyan historical documents at risk

The Libyan Studies Centre has been given three days to vacate the premises and hand over its headquarters by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) as it has been classified as a human heritage institution in Libya by UNESCO.

According to a letter addressed to the centre and obtained by the media, it must depart the premises and deliver ownership of the land to the GAIAE in keeping with the ruling of Tripoli’s court of appeals.

The centre’s headquarters is located on land that the GAIAE has claimed for over 13 years as a part of the Sidi Monaither Cemetery, a claim that the Libyan studies centre has consistently denied.

The Libyan Studies Centre contains more than 27 million documents according to data provided by the centre at the end of 2020.

Since its establishment in 1977, the centre has published hundreds of books in the fields of historical, social, and documentary studies. It has also been the source of research journals and a place where countless international seminars and conferences were held.