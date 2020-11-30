Ministry of Interior discusses security plans for western region

During the meeting held in the headquarters of the General Administration for inspections and Follow-up in the capital of Tripoli, the security plans set by these departments were discussed and the readiness to implement them in the year 2021.

The meeting also discussed the importance of implementing the instructions of the Minister of Interior, who is authorized to cooperate and coordinate all the security departments in the regions, to maintain permanent safety and security for the public.

The Director stressed the need to take care of the police station as it is the basic security structure, and to adhere to the official standing of the police officers and to unify the work between these departments to ensure a successful functioning body of security.

The meeting also addressed the problems and difficulties faced by the departments and finding effective solutions for them.

The Director of Administration heard information from the security directors of the cities mentioned about the functioning of their respective departments and their efforts to implement the instructions issued to them to maintain security and stability within their regions.