Libya

Ministry of Interior discusses security plans for western region

The meeting addressed security issues and reforming security departments to perform their duties to the fullest

BY Libyan Express
Meeting of security directors to address safety concerns. [Photo: Ministry of Interior.]
On Sunday, a meeting chaired by the Director of the General Directorate for Inspection and Follow-up of the Ministry of Interior of the GNA General Ali al-Tharhouni was held with security directors from the cities of Zawiya, Surman, Siburata, Al Ajaylat, Zuwara, Sahel al-Gharbi, and the Director of the General Directorate for Port Security, Brigadier Salah al-Harizi.

During the meeting held in the headquarters of the General Administration for inspections and Follow-up in the capital of Tripoli, the security plans set by these departments were discussed and the readiness to implement them in the year 2021.

The meeting also discussed the importance of implementing the instructions of the Minister of Interior, who is authorized to cooperate and coordinate all the security departments in the regions, to maintain permanent safety and security for the public.

The Director stressed the need to take care of the police station as it is the basic security structure, and to adhere to the official standing of the police officers and to unify the work between these departments to ensure a successful functioning body of security.

The meeting also addressed the problems and difficulties faced by the departments and finding effective solutions for them.

The Director of Administration heard information from the security directors of the cities mentioned about the functioning of their respective departments and their efforts to implement the instructions issued to them to maintain security and stability within their regions.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Haftar forces violate ceasefire agreement

Business

The brewing war for Libya’s oil revenues

Libya

Bodies from mass graves returned to their families

Libya

Libyan Activists demand Biden put an end to Haftar

Submit a Correction

For: Ministry of Interior discusses security plans for western region

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.