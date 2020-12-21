Libya

Ministry of interior looks into cooperation with western military

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation in the military and political aspects for the best of the country

BY Libyan Express

Commander of Western forces meets with GNA’s Minister of Interior. [Photo: MoI]
Ministry of Interior, Fathi Bashagha met today with the Commander of the Western Military Region, Major General Osama Al-Jowili.

During the meeting, they discussed several military issues, regarding military and security support and joint cooperation, as well as reviewing the matter of political and secure settlement situation inside the country.

The meeting also covered a number of topics of common interest with the highlight being the outcome of the 5+5 joint military committee and how to actively support it to reach the best positive results for the national interest.

