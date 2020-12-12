World

Morocco normalises relations with Israel

Morocco becomes the fourth Arab nation to normalise relations despite protests from citizens

BY Libyan Express

Morroco joins other majority Muslim countries in normalising relations with Isreal. [Photo: AFP]
Following Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Morocco becomes the fourth Arab country to normalise relations with the Jewish state.

As a part of a major foreign policy effort of the Trump administration, Morrocco has set aside generations worth of hostilities and agreed to the establishment of cordial relationships with the state of Isreal.

While the agreement calls to open full diplomatic relations and formalize economic ties with Israel, as well as opening its air space and allowing direct commercial flights to Moroccan airports from Tel Aviv, Moroccan officials have only openly committed to reopening liaison offices with Israel — not embassies or consulates — pledging to “resume diplomatic relations as soon as possible.”

The agreement which has been in discussion since 2017, undermines the independence of the Western Sahar region and grants the Kingdom of Morocco American recognition of their sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Twitter claimed this moment as a historic diplomatic triumph for his administration and hailed it as a clear victory for long-lasting peace in the middle.

Palestinian officials, as well as citizens, have condemned the recent deals between Isreal and Arab league country, stating that it openly violates promises made by Arab nations to reject ties with Isreal until Palestinian statehood is established.

A statement by the King of Morocco has said that the measures taken with Israel do not affect Morocco’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, declaring that he would never relinquish defending legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and reiterating his support for a two-state solution.

