Motion to deploy troops to Libya sent to Turkish Parliament, Turkey’s FM confirms

The motion authorizing the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya will be submitted to parliament on Monday, according to Turkey’s foreign minister.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the statement after meeting opposition party leaders to argue in favor of the motion.

Cavusoglu said he had spoken about “why we need this motion, what our national interests and threats are in Libya and the region, and also our efforts as a country that supports a lasting peace and political process in Libya.”

Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the motion would be submitted to parliament in light of a request by Libya’s UN-recognized government for military assistance.

Cavusoglu added that the Foreign Ministry learned “that the motion will go to parliament with the signature of our president.”

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a pact on military cooperation, as well as one on maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.