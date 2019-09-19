Nepotism runs deep inside Libyan Government of National Accord, Libyans say

Looking on the posts of Libyans on social media over the last 24 hours, one point stands out with massive amount of anger and discontent among the majority of Libyans; nepotism and corruption in the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Libyans, ordinary people and activists, lashed out on Wednesday at the Prime Minister of GNA and the entire administration of the Presidential Council for their latest and all previous appointments of ambassadors and diplomats to overseas countries.

The outrage of the Libyan people was based on the fact that the names chosen on Wednesday to become new ambassadors for Libya across 11 counties and organizations are either current high profile employees in the GNA, friends and advisors to Al-Sirraj, or connected to some sort of personal benefits with one or all of the GNA officials, including the Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sirraj.

Al-Sirraj was also subject to bitter criticism for continuing his nepotism-based picks for state positions by appointing his political adviser Taher Al-Sunni as new ambassador to the United Nations.

People also slammed Al-Sirraj and his administration for selecting underqualified people for jobs that could be occupied by so many Libyan who are fit to do them, but unfortunately they have no connections and personal benefits with any of the GNA officials, which Libyans say are the sole criteria for selection.

So many fighters on the frontlines have also voiced discontent with the GNA for such appointments that show disintegrity and lack of transparency; in order words, they show that the GNA selects those with ties and connections more than those who are just for hy qualifications for the job.