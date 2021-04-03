New Italian PM visits Libya in his first official international visit

Italy’s Mario Draghi, the newly appointed prime minister is set to visit the Libyan capital of tripoli next Tuesday on his first official international visit since taking up his duties.

Draghi assumed the office of Italy’s Prime Minister this last February and this visit will be his first formal international outing to tackle several pressing matters with his Libyan counterpart and further cooperation between Italy and Libya.

The Italian PM addressed his parliament earlier this month in matters concerning Italian foreign affairs, citing that in terms of Libya, Italy will support the Government of National Unity in achieving the goal of national elections later this year.

He also announced that he will be visiting Libya as his first international destination in the first week of April.

According to the Italian news agency ‘Nova,’ Draghi will address several Libyan files, with the focus being on the ongoing stages of change and development and cooperating with the GNU in combatting the growing issue of illegal immigration, the numbers of which increase by the passing year as illegal migrants continue to use Libya as a port of entry into the European Union.

Another primary issue for the Italian Premier according to Nova will also be reinvigorating the energy transfer sector by strengthening reconstruction efforts and the natural gas submarine pipeline “Green Stream” running from western Libya to the island of Sicily in Italy.

The agency was also quoted as saying that the Italian company ENI will play a major role in the vital creation of renewable energy sources in the Fezzan -the vast area of ​​southwestern Libya rich in natural resources.