Newly appointed UN envoy to Libya invited to Moscow

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, newly appointed UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis will visit Moscow in his first official visits after he takes up office in early February.

No dates for the visit have been established as of yet but Bogdanov said that one of the first capitals Mr Kubis will visit in his capacity as Libyan envoy will “naturally” be Moscow.

“We told him we would be ready to receive him and have serious talks any time he finds convenient. I think he is also interested in it, taking into account our understanding of what is going on there, our contacts with all the Libyan parties. So, we have common interests here,” he stated.

The role of UN Envoy to Libya and head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) remained vacant for ten months after the resignation Ghassan Salame for health reasons.

Previously, Bulgarian diplomat, Nikolay Mladenov was appointed but declined the position for personal reasons, forcing Acting Special Representative Stephanie Williams to continue her role until a replacement is chosen.

The UNSMIL stated that Williams will continue her duties in the role of UN envoy until Ján Kubiš takes up office in early February after a smooth transition of power.