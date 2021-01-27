Libya

Newly appointed UN envoy to Libya invited to Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister says that new envoy's first visits will naturally include Moscow

BY Libyan Express

Russia is ready to receive new UN envoy at any time to tackle Libyan issues. [Photo: REUTERS] 
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, newly appointed UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis will visit Moscow in his first official visits after he takes up office in early February.

No dates for the visit have been established as of yet but Bogdanov said that one of the first capitals Mr Kubis will visit in his capacity as Libyan envoy will “naturally” be Moscow.

“We told him we would be ready to receive him and have serious talks any time he finds convenient. I think he is also interested in it, taking into account our understanding of what is going on there, our contacts with all the Libyan parties. So, we have common interests here,” he stated.

The role of UN Envoy to Libya and head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) remained vacant for ten months after the resignation Ghassan Salame for health reasons.

Previously, Bulgarian diplomat, Nikolay Mladenov was appointed but declined the position for personal reasons, forcing Acting Special Representative Stephanie Williams to continue her role until a replacement is chosen.

The UNSMIL stated that Williams will continue her duties in the role of UN envoy until Ján Kubiš takes up office in early February after a smooth transition of power.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Railway network connecting Egypt and Libya to be built by 2024

Libya

Germany welcomes Libya’s shut down of migrant centres

Libya

Iran expresses support for the Government of National Accord

Libya

Libyan Tribes hold GNA responsible for violence in Tarhuna

Submit a Correction

For: Newly appointed UN envoy to Libya invited to Moscow

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.