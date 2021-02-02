NOC calls for the release of PFG salaries

In a letter sent to the Head of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Al-Serraj, Chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla called for the immediate release for the delayed salaries of the eastern-based members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG).

Sanalla stressed that the release of the salaries will ensure the secure and safe continuation of oil exports without any further delays that would affect the country as a whole as Libya’s oil business is only just recovering from a near year-long standstill that cost the country and Libyans billions of dollars worth of revenue.

He added that the ongoing strikes within the PFG are not limited to the Hariga oil port but extend much further to the entire eastern region.

Eastern members of the PFG closed down Hariga oil port until their delayed payments of over 12-months are released and there are no more obstructions to the release of future salaries.

The Government of National Accord’s relevant parties have been given a 10-day period by the PFG to meet their demands or they will close down Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil ports as well.