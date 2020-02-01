One civilian killed in renewed shelling by Haftar’s forces in Libya’s capital

By Libyan Express

Aftermath of Haftar’s shelling on Kareimiya in south Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media]
One man has been killed and other civilians injured in Khalifa Haftar’s random shelling on Kareimiya neighborhood in southern Tripoli, Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation said on Facebook on Saturday.

The spokesman for the Libyan Health Ministry Fauzi Aunees said the civilian was killed after he sustained injuries from the indiscriminate shelling fired by Haftar’s forces on Kareimiya in south Tripoli .

Related Posts

UK sends Security Council draft resolution to withdraw “mercenaries from…

UN envoy to Libya briefs Security Council on over 110 violations of Tripoli…

According to Aunees, the other injuries were receiving medical care at the hospital.

Haftar’s forces have breached the ceasefire agreement more than once since January 12. As recently as the middle of this week, Haftar’s random shelling killed four children in Al-Hadba Al-Badri area in southern Tripoli.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

UK sends Security Council draft resolution to withdraw “mercenaries from…

Libya

UN envoy to Libya briefs Security Council on over 110 violations of Tripoli ceasefire

Libya

Libya’s GNA forces shoot down a Russian surveillance drone over Tripoli

Libya

Erdogan: UAE is bankrolling Haftar’s mercenaries to fight in Libya

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept