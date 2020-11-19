Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows promising results for elderly

The novel Coronavirus has been especially deadly for those with pre-existing conditions and those of ages fifty and older but now Oxford vaccine trial shows a strong response in the immune system in healthy adults ages 55 and over.

These findings published in Lancet today show that the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 is well tolerated by older individuals. The findings are based on 560 adult volunteers in phase two of the vaccine trial.

“We were pleased to see that our vaccine was not only well-tolerated in older adults but also stimulated similar immune responses to those seen in younger volunteers,” said Dr Maheshi Ramasamy, an investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Group. “The next step will be to see if this translates into protection from the disease itself,” she added.

These results are encouraging because older people’s more fragile immune systems indicate that vaccines do not function as well as they do in younger people, putting them at a disproportionate risk of severe COVID-19 complications.

The vaccine, which poses no serious safety issues according to studies, is one of the four promising contenders for a COVID-19 vaccine at the moment, with Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik and Moderna also racing to give the world the answer to this Pandemic.

The United Kingdom has already ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford Vaccine.