Libya

Presidential Council receives a high-level Turkish delegation headed by the Foreign Minister

Deputy heads of the Presidential Council welcome a high level Turkish delegation in Tripoli to discuss recent developments and bilateral relations

BY Libyan Express

A high ranking Turkish delegation arrived in Libya today to meet with members of the Libyan Presidential Council and several ministers representing the GNU.. [Photo: PC]
Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah al-Lafi, members of the Presidential Council received a high-level Turkish delegation led by Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues between Libya and Turkey. 

The delegation included member of the Ministery of National Defense, Khulusi Akar, the Chief of General Staff, Gen. Yasar Guler with National Intelligence Chief, Hakan Fidan, and the deputy head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Efkan Ala.

A meeting followed the arrival cermony which was attended by Najla al-Mangoush, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, focusing on the prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries in the areas of economics, defense, military, and politics.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s Foreign Minister, praised the Government of National Unity (GNU) for the impressive security growth in Tripoli’s capital.

Cavusoglu also added that his government will continue to help and cooperate with the GNU until Libya achieves full security and stability and all of its institutions are unified.

Al-Koni a member of the Presidential Council emphasized the importance of institutional unity, especially the military, in helping to secure Libya’s southern borders.

Abdullah Al-Lafi, of the Presidential Council, expressed his appreciation for Turkey’s support in all areas as well as its contribution to international efforts to support Libya’s security and stability.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Haftar, Al-Koni & Kubis discuss latest political and security developments in…

Libya

US: The events in Chad underscore the need for the unification of military elements…

Libya

Presidential Council looking into the return of Turkish companies as soon as possible

Libya

Boukadoum confirms his country’s willingness to support Libya in overcoming…

Submit a Correction

For: Presidential Council receives a high-level Turkish delegation headed by the Foreign Minister

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.