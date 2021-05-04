Presidential Council receives a high-level Turkish delegation headed by the Foreign Minister

Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah al-Lafi, members of the Presidential Council received a high-level Turkish delegation led by Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues between Libya and Turkey.

The delegation included member of the Ministery of National Defense, Khulusi Akar, the Chief of General Staff, Gen. Yasar Guler with National Intelligence Chief, Hakan Fidan, and the deputy head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Efkan Ala.

A meeting followed the arrival cermony which was attended by Najla al-Mangoush, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, focusing on the prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries in the areas of economics, defense, military, and politics.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s Foreign Minister, praised the Government of National Unity (GNU) for the impressive security growth in Tripoli’s capital.

Cavusoglu also added that his government will continue to help and cooperate with the GNU until Libya achieves full security and stability and all of its institutions are unified.

Al-Koni a member of the Presidential Council emphasized the importance of institutional unity, especially the military, in helping to secure Libya’s southern borders.

Abdullah Al-Lafi, of the Presidential Council, expressed his appreciation for Turkey’s support in all areas as well as its contribution to international efforts to support Libya’s security and stability.