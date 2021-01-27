Libya

Railway network connecting Egypt and Libya to be built by 2024

New railway extension between Libya and Egypt will help strengthen the bonds between Libya and Egypt says Egyptian Transport Minister

The railway will be used to transport both people and goods. [Photo: Internet]
Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir confirmed that Egypt plants to extend its railway network by 15,000 kilometres to reach the city of Benghazi, Libya by 2024.

“We are planning to construct the Marsa Matrouh railway – the port of Jarjoub…and the construction of the Marsa Matrouh-Siwa line, and the extension of the Matrouh-Salloum line to the city of Benghazi in Libya,” he stated.

He also added that the new railway plans will help achieve regional development by linking Arab Countries to African nations, including Libya and Sudan.

The Egyptian government is paying unprecedented attention to the transport sector he noted, which is “the main artery on which economic and social development programs have been brought forward.”

The railway is expected to connect West Port Said to the port of Abu Qir in Alexandria via Damietta and New Mansoura.

Recently an Egyptian delegation paid a visit to Tripoli for the first time in 6 years to meet with senior officials from the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in hopes of restoring diplomatic relations.

