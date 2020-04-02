Renewed attacks on Tripoli by Haftar’s forces kill two civilians

By Libyan Express

Aftermath of Haftar’s shelling on Kareimiya in south Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media – Archive]
Khalifa Haftar’s forces have targeted areas close to the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli on Thursday, causing the death of two civilians.

The shelling damaged houses in the vicinity of the Mitiga International Airport, according to a statement by the GNA.

The U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) urged the halt of arming Haftar forces on Wednesday.

Related Posts

Libya’s GNA Foreign Minister protests EU’s softness on arms flow to…

Libya’s GNA downs UAE drone for Haftar’s forces

Tripoli’s Mitiga airport has been a regular target for Haftar’s forces, who are also violating a humanitarian ceasefire enforced on March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haftar’s forces have attacked different locations in the Libyan capital after the ceasefire agreement, especially over the last few days.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Libya’s GNA Foreign Minister protests EU’s softness on arms flow to…

Libya

Libya’s GNA downs UAE drone for Haftar’s forces

Libya

Ten COVID-19 cases, Zero deaths and Zero recoveries in Libya

Libya

Turn the table: Hashtag in Libya aims to call out corrupt GNA officials

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept