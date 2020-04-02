Renewed attacks on Tripoli by Haftar’s forces kill two civilians

Khalifa Haftar’s forces have targeted areas close to the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli on Thursday, causing the death of two civilians.

The shelling damaged houses in the vicinity of the Mitiga International Airport, according to a statement by the GNA.

The U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) urged the halt of arming Haftar forces on Wednesday.

Tripoli’s Mitiga airport has been a regular target for Haftar’s forces, who are also violating a humanitarian ceasefire enforced on March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haftar’s forces have attacked different locations in the Libyan capital after the ceasefire agreement, especially over the last few days.