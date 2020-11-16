Reopening of the Palestinian consulate in Benghazi

Benghazi: Sunday, 15th of November Marked the reopening of the Palastanine Consult in Benghazi.

The ministry of foreign affairs announced the reopening of the Palasatnine consult in its new headquarters in the city of Benghazi, Libya in the presence of the Palasatnine council who expressed his elation and gratitude for the occasion stating. “All the facilities provided by the Ministry for the consulate should resume its work in positive conditions and climate.” He went on to also emphasize the positive relationship between Libya and Palestine by saying. “The depth of the relations and brotherly bond that ties the Palestinian people to their brothers and sisters in the nation of Libya has withstood the test of time over the long decades and is a firm example of standing by the Palasatnine cause.”

The delegation of the Ministry took the ceremony to convey the greetings of his Excellency the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Abdul Hadi al-Hweij and to pay tribute to the resumption of consular work in the service of the Palestinian community and to express the Libyan people’s faith in the just cause of the Palestinian people to regain their rights, liberate their land and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.