Report links Russia to Israeli energy intel leak

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A report published by The Jerusalem Post has alleged that Russia provided Iran with detailed intelligence on a number of critical energy infrastructure sites in Israel.

The report, citing a source described as close to Ukrainian intelligence, said the information covered 55 locations within Israel’s energy network. It suggested the data could support more precise targeting in the event of missile strikes.

According to the report, the sites were classified into three categories based on their strategic importance. The first category includes key production facilities considered central to Israel’s energy supply, including the Orot Rabin power station.

A second category comprises major urban and industrial energy hubs, primarily located in central Israel. The third category includes regional infrastructure such as substations and smaller power plants serving local areas.

The report also stated that Russia assessed Israel’s electricity grid as relatively isolated, indicating that damage to a limited number of central sites could lead to wider disruptions.

There has been no official confirmation of the claims from Russian, Iranian, or Israeli authorities.

The report comes amid ongoing regional tensions and increased attention to military and intelligence cooperation between various actors.