Libya

Russia accuses operation IRNI of being biased

The Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs completely denies there were any grounds for the inspection of a Russian ship off the Libyan coast

BY Libyan Express

Russia maintains that reasons for the inspection are incomprehensible to them. [Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS]
After an inspection by Greece and the European Union of a Russian cargo ship off the Libyan coast, Russia criticized the nature of the actions of operation IRNI and the reasons behind the inspection.

The inspection took place on the January 11th by Greek Special Forces from the Hellenic Navy vessel ‘Adrias’, which is the flagship of the EU’s Operation IRINI.

The soldiers boarded the Russian vessel named ‘Adler’ holding Greek and EU flags while members of the crew held a Russian flag.

Maria Zakharova, the Spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Moscow was in contact with Greek authorities to clarify the reasons for the inspections which remain “incomprehensible” to the Russian Federation.

She also added that Neither Russia nor the United Nations had been informed of the inspection carried out by operation IRNI.

“The command of Operation IRINI is obliged to submit to the relevant UN Security Council committee detailed information explaining the reasons for the inspection, the actions are taken to obtain the consent of the flag state of the vessel in question, and the results of such an inspection,” Zakharova said.

“A different approach would testify to the non-transparent nature of IRINI’s activities and the extensive interpretation of the provisions of the UN Security Council resolutions by the EU, in order to realize its own interests in the Mediterranean,” she added.

Operation IRINI was launched to monitor and implement the United Nations arms embargo on Libya.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libya loses rights to vote in the UN General Assembly

Libya

Military Commanders amongst the victims of an explosion in Tripoli

Libya

New head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya appointed

Libya

Aguila Saleh: We do not beg or take orders from anyone

Submit a Correction

For: Russia accuses operation IRNI of being biased

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.