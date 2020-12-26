Russia calls for increased efforts in Libya

Russian Minister of Foreign affairs Sergey Lavrov called for an increase in international efforts to achieve a peace settlement in Libya.

According to the RIA news agency, Lavrov is hosting his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani in Moscow to discuss several regional issues, specifically focusing on the Libyan crisis and the middle east.

“It is also planned to discuss the situation in the North African country through the coordination of specific practical steps by regional countries.” Said the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.” This is aimed at strengthening mutual trust and creating favourable conditions for establishing dialogue and easing tensions.”

The Spokeswoman for the Russian Ministery of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova added that Russia’s influence and efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis has been a positive one, noting that Moscow has been in communication with all Libyan parties since the start of the armed conflict urging them to reach a peaceful solution.

Zakharova also said that Lavrov will be holding a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Libya Mohamed Siala at the end of December in Moscow to exchange views on the latest developments and efforts made to withhold the ceasefire agreement.

The spokeswoman claimed that the US government has for a long time avoided the resolution of the Libyan crisis that arose out of its armed intervention in the North African nation.