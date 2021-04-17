Russian Defence seeks to restore military cooperation with Libya

The Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Debaiba, accompanied by Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Hadad, held talks with Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoigu as a part of their official visit to Russia.

“Libya expects to open a new page on relations with Russia, and our relations with Russia have a close historical dimension,” the Government’s information office quoted Al – Habibah as stressing its commitment to support it.

He added: “What we need is to give new impetus to this cooperation, to build bridges of cooperation between our two countries.”

The Libyan PM also expressed appreciation for the support provided by Federal Russia and its President Vladimir Putin during the Berlin and Moscow conferences.

For his part, the Russian Minister of Defence expressed confidence in the ability of the Libyan people to overcome the crisis that they’ve been enduring for the last ten years.

Shoigu expressed his government’s intent to fully restore military cooperation with Libya for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The Russian Minister of Defence added that the visit of Al – Habibah to Moscow was a step towards restoring comprehensive interaction between the military administrations of Russia and Libya, and would give new impetus to strengthening cooperation between the two countries.