Security Council extends mandate of Libya mission one more year

By Libyan Express

Ghassan Salame speaking at the UN Security Council via video conference. [Photo: UNSMIL]
The UN Security Council is stepping up its call for a lasting cease-fire in Libya, saying there can be no military solution to the fighting sparked by Khalifa  Haftar’s offensive launched five months ago to take control of the capital Tripoli.

A resolution adopted unanimously by the council Thursday extending the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya until September 15, 2020 calls on countries with influence on the parties to bring about a ceasefire and restart a UN-facilitated political process.

Haftar’s  forces launched a surprise military offensive on April 4 to capture the capital controlled by UN-recognized Government of National Accord, but faced with stiff resistance from fighters aligned with the GNA, Haftar’s forces are unable to advance from a few Tripoli suburbs onto the capital.

