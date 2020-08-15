Libya

Security source urges Interior Minister to fight corruption and crime in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Fathi Bashagha – Libya’s Interior Minister. [Photo: Social Media]
A reliable security source has urged the Minister of Interior of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fathi Bashagha, to intervene and combat corruption as well as organised crime in Libya, according to Ean Libya News Outlet.

The source, who preferred not to be named for security reasons, told the Minister of the Interior: “One last opportunity for to prove that you are serious in fighting corruption and organized crime. You have a security director in Al-Zawiya city. He is under your command. According to the Attorney General’s report, he is pressuring a bank in Tripoli to do some stuff worth more than 12 million dollars and pass them to the UAE. This relates to companies banned by the Attorney General on charges of money laundering and damage to the Libyan economy.”

Last Monday, the Minister of the Interior of the GNA met in Tripoli with heads of departments, authorities and security services, directors of public administrations and offices, as well as directors of security directorates.

The Ministry’s media office cited Bashagha as confirming, in a speech during the meeting, that the Government of National Accord is facing a difficult phase and it has not ended yet. He stressed the need to fight corruption and set sound rules for a democratic state.

The Minister of Interior revealed that the ministry was ready to contract with financial auditing companies, and that the ministry would work with the Government of National Accord to reach transparency and integrity.

Bashagha also signed a memorandum of understanding between the Interior Ministry and the Central Bank of Libya on money laundering and organized crime.

Bashagha said: “I will issue decisions to stop all financial and administrative procedures for any security directorates or authorities and administrative departments that do not abide by the orders of the Ministry of Interior and adhere to the regulations and laws in force within the ministry.”

