Sirte on high alert as it prepares to host the HoR vote of confidence session

The Government of National Accord’s Ministry of Interior announced that it will tighten security in the city of Sirte in preparation to host the parliament’s full quorum session to grant confidence to Libya’s incoming Government of National Unity.

“The plan includes a high-security alert and raising the degree of readiness via deploying security members in the vicinity of the Parliament building,” A statement by the Ministry read

The statement also added that thousands of policemen will be stationed in the area of the meeting as well as in major streets of the city to protect members of the parliament and provide a secure environment for the important session.

Speaker of the House Aguila Saleh said “Parliament will convene to discuss a vote of confidence on the government on Monday, 8 March at 11 am in Sirte if the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) guarantees the security of the meeting.”

“If that proves impossible, the session will be held in the temporary seat of Parliament in Tobruk at the same date and time,” he said, adding that the military committee would need to advise the Parliament in advance.

Libya’s yet to be confirmed government of national unity is the authority chosen by members of the Libyan political dialogue forum (LPDF) in the latest internationally-backed bid to bring the country out of its decade long state of chaos and fragmentation.