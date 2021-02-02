Libya

5+5 Joint Military Committee to convene in Sirte

The city of Sirt is to begin preparing to host the 5+5 Joint Military Committee this Thursday

BY Libyan Express

JMC to convene and discuss ongoing developments in the country in Sirte. [Photo: UNSMIL]
Salem Amer, Head of the Libyan Municipal Council of Sirte announced that the city is set to host the second meeting of the 5+5 joint military committee next Thursday, February 4th.

The announcement came following a meeting with the directors of service and security companies in the city to address the necessary arrangments for the safe hosting of the meeting.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments about the halt of the first unit of the Gulf Steam Power Station in Al Qubeiba, and the General Electricity Company’s (GECOL) plans for its maintenance.

The 5+5 joint military committee called on all the countries that partook in the berlin conference to commit to their promises on the ground, referencing the need for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Libyan soil and respecting the UN’s arms embargo on the country.

The 90-day period granted to all foreign and mercenary forces in Libya had come and gone and no moves have been made for intruding forces to leave the country despite international cries for the end of all foreign intervention in the country and withdrawal of all troops as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement signed in October of 2020.

