Spain offers €200 million package as EU partners with Mauritania on migration

Copy Link

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón has concluded a landmark visit to Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott, marking his third trip to the West African nation in just eighteen months — a clear signal of deepening strategic ties between the two countries amid evolving migration dynamics.

Unlike his previous visits in 2023, which were largely shaped by mounting concerns over irregular migration from Mauritania’s coastline to the Canary Islands, Sánchez’s latest appearance was notably upbeat. Migration numbers have declined significantly since the beginning of this year, in part due to strengthened bilateral cooperation and local enforcement efforts.

From Crisis Diplomacy to Strategic Partnership

Sánchez’s earlier visits — in February and August 2023 — came against a backdrop of domestic political pressure, as Spain faced a sharp increase in irregular migrant arrivals. Seeking to stem the flow, Madrid turned to Nouakchott to negotiate security and migration control agreements.

These talks culminated in the signing of a joint declaration between the European Union and Mauritania in February 2024. The agreement, signed in Nouakchott, encompasses security, diplomatic, and economic cooperation, including support for regulated migration routes from Mauritania to Europe — a framework modelled on similar agreements with North African countries.

The renewed focus on Mauritania reflects shifts in human trafficking networks. As Tunisia, Libya, and Morocco tightened border controls, traffickers revived alternative routes via Nouakchott and Nouadhibou towards Spain’s Atlantic territories.

According to Spain’s Ministry of the Interior, around 22,300 irregular migrants reached the Canary Islands by August 2025 — more than double the figure recorded during the same period in 2024.

Pilot Scheme for Circular Migration

During this most recent visit, Sánchez introduced a fresh round of proposals. A central feature was a memorandum of understanding on circular migration, outlining a pilot scheme to recruit Mauritanian workers for seasonal employment in Spain. The agreement stipulates that selected workers — chosen by the Mauritanian authorities on the basis of equal opportunity — must return home upon completion of their contracts.

The agreement includes data confidentiality provisions and is valid for one year, renewable upon mutual consent. It forms part of Spain’s broader strategy to promote safe, orderly and legal migration pathways — a key pillar of its response to irregular migration.

Spain also pledged a €200 million funding package to bolster Spanish private investment in Mauritania. The funding will support green energy projects, feasibility studies, risk guarantees, and financing tools for Spanish firms operating locally.

Public Concern and Legal Reforms

Despite growing bilateral ties, repeated high-level visits from European officials have sparked concern among some Mauritanian citizens. Critics fear the country may be positioned as Europe’s de facto border enforcer or transformed into a permanent host for migrants expelled from the EU.

Mauritania’s government has rejected these claims, arguing that the country is increasingly becoming a destination, not merely a transit zone. A substantial number of migrants — particularly from conflict-ridden Mali — are now settled in Mauritania, placing pressure on its social services. The Mbera refugee camp alone hosts over 150,000 displaced individuals.

In response, the government has adopted a range of internal measures. These include bans on transporting undocumented migrants, stricter border controls, the introduction of updated migration laws, and the establishment of a specialised migration court in February 2025.

Mauritania’s migration law imposes prison terms of six months to two years for identity fraud, fake documentation, and illegal border crossings. It also authorises deportations and entry bans lasting up to ten years for those violating immigration regulations. Fines may reach 5 million old ouguiyas (roughly £10,000), and additional penalties apply to those who enter or reside illegally.

These legal reforms have contributed to the dismantling of smuggling networks, with authorities reporting near-daily arrests and disruptions of trafficking operations.

Human Rights Scrutiny

Nevertheless, the crackdown has drawn criticism from opposition groups and human rights observers, who accuse the government of carrying out deportations in inhumane conditions.

The government strongly denies such claims. In a recent press statement, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Mauritania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, asserted that all deportation operations are conducted in full compliance with both national legislation and international human rights agreements. He reaffirmed that the primary mission of the country’s security forces is “to safeguard the population and national territory.”

A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

Spain reports a 40% drop in irregular arrivals to the Canary Islands compared to last year — a significant decrease attributed to Mauritania’s intensified enforcement efforts. Prime Minister Sánchez has described the current phase as “a turning point” in bilateral relations.

Beyond border control, Sánchez highlighted the expansion of cooperation into new areas — notably trade, investment, and development. He announced the appointment of Spain’s first economic and trade attaché to Nouakchott, who will take up the post in September 2025 to support Spanish business interests and institutional presence.

Sánchez stressed the importance of Mauritania as Spain’s top trading partner in the EU–Africa context, expressing Madrid’s intent to expand the partnership through broader EU-led frameworks such as the Global Gateway Initiative and the Africa–Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs.

The visit reflects how a crisis-driven relationship rooted in migration control is now evolving into a more strategic and multifaceted alliance between Europe and a key West African partner.