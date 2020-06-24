Syria publicly announces support for Haftar, Egypt’s intervention plan in Libya

Syria announced Tuesday its support for what it described as “the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar” and for Egypt’s initiatives with regards Libya, Minister of Assad regime’s Foreign Affairs, Walid Al-Muallem, said.

During a press conference in Damascus, Al-Muallem said Syria supports the institutions that have been established in eastern Libya and confirms its concern for the unity and sovereignty of the Libyan lands.

He added that Damascus “stands with the brothers in Egypt in order to defend their national security and Arab national security. Syria will be ready for their support when needed, regardless of their positions toward our issues.”

Syria has been sending both mercenaries and Russian military officers, mercenaries and military equipment to Benghazi for Haftar’s forces over the last year at least via its Cham Wings airliner.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has threatened to intervene militarily in Libya, considering that such an intervention “has become internationally legitimate”.