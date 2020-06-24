Libya

Syria publicly announces support for Haftar, Egypt’s intervention plan in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Syrian Foreign Minister and pro-Haftar Foreign Minister of parallel government in eastern Libya sign agreement in Damascus. [Photo: SANA]
Syria announced Tuesday its support for what it described as “the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar” and for Egypt’s initiatives with regards Libya, Minister of Assad regime’s Foreign Affairs, Walid Al-Muallem, said.

During a press conference in Damascus, Al-Muallem said Syria supports the institutions that have been established in eastern Libya and confirms its concern for the unity and sovereignty of the Libyan lands.

He added that Damascus “stands with the brothers in Egypt in order to defend their national security and Arab national security. Syria will be ready for their support when needed, regardless of their positions toward our issues.”

Syria has been sending both mercenaries and Russian military officers, mercenaries and military equipment to Benghazi for Haftar’s forces over the last year at least via its Cham Wings airliner.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has threatened to intervene militarily in Libya, considering that such an intervention “has become internationally legitimate”.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

UN Human Rights Council to send fact-finding mission to Libya over abuses since 2016

Libya

EU voices concern over Sisi’s threats of military intervention in Libya

Libya

US ambassador, AFRICOM Commander reaffirm need for military pause, return to…

Libya

US AFRICOM Chief meets GNA officials in Libya’s Zuwara

Submit a Correction

For: Syria publicly announces support for Haftar, Egypt’s intervention plan in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.