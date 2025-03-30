Syria’s interim President announces new cabinet formation

Copy Link

Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has congratulated the nation on the formation of a new cabinet of ministers, describing it as a “government of construction and changes.”

“Our country is entering a new historical period on its way to a better future,” he stated during a televised address broadcast by Al Hadath. “We are announcing the formation of a government of construction and changes which will rebuild and reform.”

“I assure the people of Syria that we are starting to build a strong and stable state, which will guarantee the interests of the nation as a whole and of every citizen,” al-Sharaa added.

The interim president emphasised that the new government’s work would be characterised by transparency. “We will not allow our state institutions to be tainted by corruption,” he declared.

Key cabinet appointments

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra have retained their positions in the new government. Both ministers delivered speeches at a ceremony held at Syria’s Presidential Palace (Qasr ash-Shaab).

Hind Kabawat, the only woman in the cabinet, has been appointed as the country’s new Minister of Social Affairs and Labor.

Other notable appointments include Anas Hassan Khattab, former head of Syria’s General Intelligence Service, who will serve as Minister of the Interior. Mazhar al-Wais has been named Justice Minister, Nidal al-Shaar as Economic Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir as Energy Minister, and Musab Nazzal al-Ali as Health Minister.

According to previous reports, the new cabinet will comprise a total of 23 ministers under the leadership of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​