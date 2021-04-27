Libya

The 444th Combat Brigade deployed on the main streets in the city of Tarhouna

The 444th Combat Bridge combing the streets of Tarhouna to maintain the safety and security of the city

BY Libyan Express

The Bridge is on a campaign to secure the cities of Libya and remove outlaw militia groups from their unlawful residence. [Photo: 444th Brigade]
The 444th Combat Brigade, a Libyan state-affiliated security force, announced the deployment of its units on Tarhouna’s main streets.

The 444th Brigade Information Office reported in a press release that its detachments were stationed in the city to “maintain and protect commercial traffic for the benefit of people in these blessed days.”

In related news, the Brigade has shut down over 25 militia headquarters in Tripoli as part of its ongoing efforts to enforce security and preserve the country’s stability.

The Brigade returned all stolen property to its owners, drove the armed group out, and confiscated large amounts of ammunition and firearms.

Many outlaw militias marched into Tripoli in the aftermath of the recent war, and they have refused to leave despite the war’s end in 2020.

Criminal militias are well-known for wreaking havoc by occupying buildings without permission, damaging private property, openly stealing, and bullying city residents without repercussions.

