The Guardian: New wave of Sudanese mercenaries arrive on Tripoli frontlines to fight for Haftar

A new wave of mercenaries from Sudan is fighting in Libya, deepening concerns that the conflict in the north African state has descended into an intractable international war that could destabilise much of the region, according to The Guardian.

Leaders of two different groups of Sudanese fighters active in Libya have told the Guardian that they had received hundreds of new recruits in recent months.

Both groups were fighting with Khalifa Haftar against the internationally recognised government in Tripoli (GNA).

The commanders said that there are at least 3,000 Sudanese mercenaries now fighting in Libya, significantly more than most previous estimates.

The Sudanese mercenary commanders said the new wave of recruits included many who had fought against the rule of Omar al-Bashir, who was deposed in April when Sudan’s military withdrew their support after months of popular protests, The Guardian reported.

One said that many had been recruited in Darfur in recent months while others had travelled from there to Libya to enlist, it added.

Another commander said that fighting as mercenaries in Libya was the only way to obtain resources necessary to fight the Sudanese state in the future.